Clarksville Gas and Water Department Releases 2025 Water Quality Report, Shows Drinking Water Meets EPA Safety Standards

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) announces the release of its latest annual drinking water quality report and once again, Clarksville’s drinking water is safe, clean and reliable!

The report, also known as the “Consumer Confidence Report,” shows the results of numerous water quality tests performed by the Clarksville water system from January 1st to December 31st, 2025 and the results show Clarksville’s water meets or exceeds state and federal standards set for safe drinking water by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Safe drinking water is an essential utility service that we are proud to provide to the community,” said ­­Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager. “Our skilled and knowledgeable water operation professionals work diligently around the clock treating and performing numerous water quality tests so you can be assured of safe, clean and reliable drinking water every time you turn on your tap,” said Riggins.

Clarksville Gas & Water directly mailed the water quality report to customers as an insert in its quarterly customer magazine, The Service Line, Summer Edition 2026, on May 14th, 2026. Electronic billing customers received a website link on their monthly e-mailed bill that directly opens the water quality report. The report was also hand delivered to non-billing customers and large businesses and industries in the service area.

Clarksville’s water quality report is available online at www.Clarksvilletn.gov/2025WaterQualityReport or please request a printed copy by calling the Gas & Water office at 931.645.7400. Printed copies are also available to pick up at the following Clarksville locations.

Clarksville Gas & Water Administration and Engineering Office, 2215 Madison Street. South Service Center, 2215 Madison Street. North Clarksville City Services Center, 111 Cunningham Lane.

City Hall, 1 Public Square, First Floor.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, Main Branch, 350 Pageant Lane.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, North Branch, 435 Jordan Road.

Citizens can also play an important role to ensure safe drinking water by helping protect our waterways, the source of our water! Please properly dispose of unwanted or expired medications at any of the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC) pharmaceutical take back bins. These established facilities are located throughout Tennessee and available at no cost for proper disposal of medications. Visit http://tdeconline.tn.gov/rxtakeback/ to find a convenient location near you.

For inquiries about the water quality report, please call the Clarksville Water Treatment Plant at 931.553.2440.

More water quality information is also available on the EPA website, www.epa.gov/safewater or by calling the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1.800.426.4791.