Clarksville-Montgomery County Under Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning as Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Move In

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville-Montgomery County should prepare for a wet and potentially hazardous weekend as the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for the area from Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

The Flood Watch includes Montgomery County and much of Middle Tennessee, where periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to produce excessive rainfall. Forecasters warn that abundant tropical moisture combined with slow-moving or repeated thunderstorms could lead to flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and locations with poor drainage.

According to the National Weather Service, excessive runoff may cause rivers, creeks, streams, and other flood-prone areas to rise quickly. Areas near and north of Interstate 40 have the greatest potential for heavier rainfall, but localized flooding is possible anywhere stronger storms repeatedly move over the same locations.

Rain chances begin increasing Friday afternoon, with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms under partly sunny skies. High temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees with south-southwest winds near 10 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms become more numerous Friday night, especially after 1:00am, with a 50 percent chance of rain. Overnight temperatures will remain warm, falling only to around 74 degrees.

The greatest concern arrives on Saturday as widespread showers and thunderstorms develop across the region. Rain chances increase to 80 percent, with rainfall totals of one-half to three-quarters of an inch possible, although significantly higher amounts may occur beneath stronger thunderstorms. Saturday’s high will reach 89 degrees, while heat index values could approach 100 degrees before storms become more widespread. West-southwest winds around 10 mph may gust as high as 20 mph.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Saturday evening before gradually diminishing overnight. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms remains through much of Saturday night, with temperatures dropping to around 73 degrees.

The National Weather Service urges residents to remain weather aware throughout the weekend and continue monitoring updated forecasts, as Flood Watches can be upgraded to Flood Warnings if flooding develops or becomes imminent.

Flood Safety Tips

Residents are encouraged to take the following precautions during periods of heavy rainfall:

Never drive through flooded roadways. Just a small amount of moving water can sweep a vehicle away. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Monitor local weather forecasts and be prepared for changing conditions throughout the weekend.

Move to higher ground immediately if flooding develops near your location.

Keep storm drains and drainage ditches clear of debris when it is safe to do so.

Secure outdoor items that could be blown around by gusty thunderstorms.

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, especially overnight when storms may continue.

With several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected through Saturday night, residents planning outdoor activities should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions and the potential for localized flooding.