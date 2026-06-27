PokeKon-Fest Brings Pokémon Fun, Collectibles and Cosplay to Clarksville This July

Clarksville, TN – Pokémon fans of all ages are invited to catch an unforgettable day of fun when PokeKon-Fest Clarksville comes to the DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview, located at 50 College Street, Clarksville, TN, on Saturday, July 25th, 2026. The one-day event will run from 10:00am until 5:00pm and promises a full day of collectibles, gaming, cosplay, vendors, and family-friendly entertainment.

Presented by the team behind the popular ClarksvilleCon, Clarksville Anime-Fest, and Tennessee Horror-Fest, PokeKon-Fest is designed as a celebration of everything Pokémon. Whether you’re a longtime collector, competitive Trading Card Game player, video game enthusiast, or someone introducing a new generation to the Pokémon universe, the event offers something for every fan.

Visitors will have the opportunity to browse an extensive vendor marketplace featuring Pokémon collectibles, toys, trading cards, retro games, video games, artwork, apparel, jewelry, magazines, candy, and exclusive fan merchandise. Artists will also be on hand offering original artwork and custom sketches inspired by favorite Pokémon characters.

Cosplay is expected to be a major attraction throughout the day, with fans encouraged to dress as their favorite Pokémon trainers, Gym Leaders, or Pokémon. The convention will also feature informative panels, video game tournaments, and opportunities to meet Pokémon industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities.

Collectors searching for rare cards, vintage merchandise, or the newest additions to their collections will find exhibitors catering to every level of the hobby, from casual fans to serious collectors.

Organizers say PokeKon has become one of the nation’s premier traveling Pokémon-themed conventions by bringing together vendors, artists, gamers, collectors, and fans under one roof for a day dedicated entirely to the world’s most recognizable franchise.

Advance tickets are available online, and tickets will also be sold at the door on the day of the event.

With its new downtown Clarksville location, exciting lineup of exhibitors, interactive activities, and welcoming atmosphere, PokeKon-Fest is shaping up to be one of the area’s biggest summer events for Pokémon fans and families alike.