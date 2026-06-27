Extreme Heat to Grip Clarksville-Montgomery County Next Week; Heat Index Could Exceed 105 Degrees

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville-Montgomery County should prepare for a prolonged stretch of dangerous summer heat beginning Monday, June 29th, as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and heat index values soar to 105 degrees or higher.

Following a warm weekend, a strengthening high-pressure system will settle over Middle Tennessee, bringing several consecutive days of intense sunshine, very hot afternoon temperatures, and warm overnight lows that will offer little relief. The combination of high temperatures and humidity will create hazardous conditions for anyone spending extended periods outdoors, particularly during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Sunday will serve as a preview of what’s to come, with sunny skies and a high near 94 degrees. Humidity will push the heat index to around 106 degrees, making it feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature. Sunday night will remain warm with a low around 75 degrees.

The hottest stretch begins Monday, when sunny skies will send temperatures to around 96 degrees. While the National Weather Service forecast lists the air temperature, humidity is expected to drive afternoon heat index values into the 103-106 degree range, especially during the peak heating hours between noon and 6:00pm. Overnight temperatures will only fall to around 75 degrees, providing limited cooling.

Tuesday is expected to be one of the hottest days of the week. Sunshine and light winds will allow temperatures to climb to 97 degrees, with heat index values likely reaching 105 to 108 degrees in many locations. Conditions will remain uncomfortable Tuesday night as temperatures only dip to around 77 degrees.

The heat continues on Wednesday with another sunny and hot day and a high near 97 degrees. Heat index values are once again expected to exceed 105 degrees during the afternoon. A slight 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast Wednesday night, but temperatures will remain warm with lows around 77 degrees.

The combination of consecutive days with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values above 105 degrees can significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and anyone without access to air conditioning.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts throughout the week, as additional heat advisories or extreme heat alerts could be issued if conditions warrant.

Heat Safety Tips

During periods of extreme heat, everyone should take extra precautions to protect themselves and others.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid waiting until you are dehydrated.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning or evening whenever possible.

Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned locations if working or exercising outdoors.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and a wide-brimmed hat to reduce heat exposure.

Never leave children, older adults, or pets inside a parked vehicle. Interior temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

Check on elderly neighbors, family members, and anyone who may not have adequate cooling.

If participating in outdoor sports, recreation, or holiday activities, schedule regular hydration breaks and watch teammates or family members for signs of heat illness.

Pets should have plenty of fresh water and access to shade, and hot pavement should be avoided during the afternoon.

Know the Signs of Heat Illness

Seek immediate medical attention if someone experiences confusion, loss of consciousness, hot dry skin, seizures, or a body temperature above 103 degrees, as these may be signs of heat stroke, a life-threatening emergency.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, weakness, headache, muscle cramps, and cool, clammy skin. Move the person to a cool location, provide water if they are alert, loosen clothing, and seek medical care if symptoms worsen or do not improve.With several consecutive days of oppressive heat expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County, residents are urged to plan ahead, stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, and take precautions to stay safe throughout the week.