Clarksville Police Respond to Four-Vehicle Injury Crash on Ashland City Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a four-vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 7:12pm near 1379 Ashland City Road.

As a result of the crash, Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) is completely closed between Edmondson Ferry Road and Avondale Drive.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route while officers work to clear the scene.

At this time, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. No additional information is available for release at this time.