The 1980 Brings Timeless Hits and Hometown Spirit to Clarksville’s America’s 250th Celebration

Clarksville, TN – The sounds of classic country and rock echoed throughout Downtown Commons as local acoustic duo The 1980 delivered an outstanding performance during Clarksville-Montgomery County’s America’s 250th Celebration on Independence Day.

Hosted by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County, the patriotic celebration featured live entertainment throughout the day, with The 1980 taking the stage from 12:00pm until 12:45pm on July 4th. The hometown duo entertained a large crowd with an energetic mix of country and rock favorites spanning more than six decades, from the 1960s through today’s hits.

Made up of John Hankins and Garrett Seay, The 1980 showcased exceptional musicianship, tight harmonies, and an easy chemistry that kept festival goers engaged throughout their performance.

Their acoustic arrangements breathed new life into familiar classics while highlighting the talent that has made them a favorite in the Clarksville music scene. Audience members applauded enthusiastically after each song, and clearly enjoyed every minute of the set.

In addition to performing well-known covers, The 1980 is known for writing and performing original music inspired by personal life experiences, giving the duo a distinctive style that blends heartfelt storytelling with timeless country and rock influences.

For Seay, being invited to perform during such a historic community celebration was a meaningful experience. “It’s awesome. It’s truly an honor to be included and to have been invited to perform. I’m really proud that we got to be part of this event,” Seay said.

Reflecting on the significance of the nation’s milestone birthday, Seay added: “Happy birthday, America! Celebrating 250 years is an incredible milestone. It’s awesome.”

Hankins echoed those sentiments while praising the community for organizing the event. “Happy Independence Day! It’s been a pleasure to be here and be part of this celebration. Clarksville has done a fantastic job putting everything together, and I’m just happy to be here celebrating America’s 250th,” Hankins said.

The duo’s polished performance, warm stage presence, and impressive musicianship made them one of the highlights of the afternoon entertainment at Downtown Commons. Their blend of classic favorites and hometown pride was a perfect fit for a celebration honoring America’s 250-year history.

For more information about The 1980, visit the band’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/the1980band