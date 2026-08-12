APSU Soccer Falls to Northern Kentucky 4-1 in Season Opener

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team suffered a loss in its first game of the 2026 season to Northern Kentucky as senior Anna Drexel supplied the Governors’ lone goal in their 4-1 loss Wednesday at Morgan Brothers Field.

Offensive Efforts

Drexel led the APSU Govs in offensive efforts despite having just one shot in the match, scoring the team’s first goal of the season in the 18th minute. She picks up two points on the year for the unassisted goal.

Redshirt junior Kayla Barr registered four shots in the match, landing two on target. Abby Mathews contributed with two shots, one of which was on goal.

By the Half

Northern Kentucky took an early lead in the sixth minute when Megan Molner scored, with Donna Bundy and Erykah Cornett picking up points on the double assist. Austin Peay responded in the 18th minute with the equalizing goal, and first-career goal, from Anna Drexel, leveling the score at 1–1. Despite multiple attempts, including a shot by Lindsey Arnold in the 32nd minute, both defenses held strong, concluding the first half tied.

The Norse extended their lead over the APSU Govs early in the second half, with Molner scoring twice in quick succession for her first-career hat trick. Molner initially missed a penalty kick at the 60-minute mark, but quickly capitalized on the rebound to score, increasing Northern Kentucky’s lead to 2–1.

Just over a minute later, Molner struck again with an assist from Emma Gianino, making it 3–1. Ayla Conn sealed the match for the Norse with a goal in the 80th minute, assisted by Cornett, putting the score at 4-1.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the APSU soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team is back at home to face Tennessee Tech, Sunday, starting at 1:00pm at Morgan Brothers Field.