Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Martin Street Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and lane closure on Martin Street on Wednesday, August 12th, 2026, at 7:00pm for water valve replacement. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The water outage will affect Martin Street from Washington Street to 906 Martin Street. Low water pressure possible for vicinity.

The northbound lane on Martin Street will be closed from the intersection of Crossland Avenue to 869 Martin Street. Traffic will merge to the southbound lane in alternating traffic patterns.

Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic delays.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and lane reopened by approximately 3:00am Thursday, August 13th.