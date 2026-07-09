Clarksville Obituary: 1SG John Richard Brittain

Clarksville, TN – First Sgt John Richard Brittain passed away peacefully at his home on June 30th, 2026 in Dover, Tennessee.

He was born September 9th, 1941 to the late Bessie and Lloyd Britain. He was born in 6 of six children, of whom all have preceded him in death. He led a remarkable life filled with dedication and service to our country.

He joined the army at 17 years old. He did two tours in Vietnam, where he received a bronze star. He also did two tours in Germany and one tour in Panama. He was also stationed at Fort Carson, Fort Bragg, and Fort Campbell. Fort Campbell was his first duty station and his last. He was very proud to be part of the 101st Airborne Division.

After 26 years of service, he retired and went to school, obtaining Certifications in electrical, plumbing, welding, and carpentry, which he used in many of the projects around his home. He loved motorcycles, and wherever he was stationed, he would join the base clubs.

He enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets. He watched football while on the phone with his daughter, enjoying games together. He was a huge Ravens fan. He had a love for history and instilled that love in his daughters. He will be truly missed.

He leaves behind two daughters, Kimberly Makalena Pate ( Timmy), Beth Brittain, and six grandchildren, Todd Dible (Terrie),Chris Brittain (Tess), Brittnirae Makalena (Ray), Camden Pate, Garrett Craft, and Alyssa Markle (Jonathan).He also had nine great-grandchildren.