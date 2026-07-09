Clarksville Obituary: 1SG John Richard Brittain

Clarksville, TN – First Sgt John Richard Brittain passed away peacefully at his home on June 30th, 2026 in Dover, Tennessee.
He was born September 9th, 1941 to the late Bessie and Lloyd Britain. He was born in 6 of six children, of whom all have preceded him in death. He led a remarkable life filled with dedication and service to our country.
He joined the army at 17 years old. He did two tours in Vietnam, where he received a bronze star. He also did two tours in Germany and one tour in Panama. He was also stationed at Fort Carson, Fort Bragg, and Fort Campbell. Fort Campbell was his first duty station and his last. He was very proud to be part of the 101st Airborne Division.
After 26 years of service, he retired and went to school, obtaining Certifications in electrical, plumbing, welding, and carpentry, which he used in many of the projects around his home. He loved motorcycles, and wherever he was stationed, he would join the base clubs.
He enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets. He watched football while on the phone with his daughter, enjoying games together. He was a huge Ravens fan. He had a love for history and instilled that love in his daughters. He will be truly missed.
He leaves behind two daughters, Kimberly Makalena Pate ( Timmy), Beth Brittain, and six grandchildren, Todd Dible (Terrie),Chris Brittain (Tess), Brittnirae Makalena (Ray), Camden Pate, Garrett Craft, and Alyssa Markle (Jonathan).He also had nine great-grandchildren.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com