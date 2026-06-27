Clarksville Obituary: James Brian Hathcock

Clarksville, TN – James Brian Hathcock, 51 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026.

Celebration of life will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, July 2nd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home, with Rev. David Mackens and Rev. Sammy Rye officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Wednesday, July 1st, 2026, and again on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Brian was born August 8th, 1974, in Clarksville, TN; son of the late James Randall Hathcock and Brenda Denton Hathcock.

Along with his father, Brian was preceded in death by his dear uncle; Michael Denton.

In addition to his mother, survivors include loving wife Kelli Hathcock, daughters; Lily Hathcock and Mattie Hathcock, Aunts; Linda Frank, Diane Doxtater, Joan Radcliffe, Uncles; Ricky Denton, and Ronnie Denton, his mother-in-law Joy Vaughn; father-in-law, Keith Vaughn and many beloved cousins.

Brian loved coaching softball and working on his cars (especially his 1970 GTO). Most of all he will be remembered as man of God and family man, as he was adored by his wife and daughters. Brian never missed a dance performance or softball game of either of his girls. Brian was a travel team dad that took care of everyone and put everyone elses needs before his own.

Honorary pallbearers will be Armad Hagewood, James Green, Scott Shepard, Brian Shepard, JJ Mitchell, David Frey, David Trotter and Keith Vaughn.

Condolences may be made online at www.navefuneralhomes.com