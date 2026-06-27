Clarksville Obituary: James Brian Hathcock

Clarksville, TN – James Brian Hathcock, 51 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026.
Celebration of life will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, July 2nd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home, with Rev. David Mackens and Rev. Sammy Rye officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Wednesday, July 1st, 2026, and again on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Brian was born August 8th, 1974, in Clarksville, TN; son of the late James Randall Hathcock and Brenda Denton Hathcock.
Along with his father, Brian was preceded in death by his dear uncle; Michael Denton.
In addition to his mother, survivors include loving wife Kelli Hathcock, daughters; Lily Hathcock and Mattie Hathcock, Aunts; Linda Frank, Diane Doxtater, Joan Radcliffe, Uncles; Ricky Denton, and Ronnie Denton, his mother-in-law Joy Vaughn; father-in-law, Keith Vaughn and many beloved cousins.
Brian loved coaching softball and working on his cars (especially his 1970 GTO). Most of all he will be remembered as man of God and family man, as he was adored by his wife and daughters. Brian never missed a dance performance or softball game of either of his girls. Brian was a travel team dad that took care of everyone and put everyone elses needs before his own.
Honorary pallbearers will be Armad Hagewood, James Green, Scott Shepard, Brian Shepard, JJ Mitchell, David Frey, David Trotter and Keith Vaughn.
Condolences may be made online at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com