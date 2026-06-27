Clarksville Honors Volunteers During ‘The Road to 250’ Awards Reception at Customs House Museum

Clarksville, TN – An assembly of patriots who are participating in the community-wide celebration of “The Road to 250,” America’s 250th birthday, gathered at the Customs House Museum and Culture Center the evening of June 25th. They were there to recognize the many people who are making the celebration successful.

The program has two tracks, “America’s Story” and “Community Spirit in Action.” It was the first program that was the focus of this Awards Reception. The second track is still underway. Seventy-eight playwrights, narrators, actors and key administrative and technical experts shared in the glory as Certificates of Achievement, Certificates of Appreciation, unique Semiquincentennial Coins and Lapel Pins were awarded by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community.

In addition, Marie Tillman of The Daughters of The American Revolution awarded ninety-five Certificates of Commendation to The Cumberland Winds and the Clarksville Children’s Choir for their musical contributions.

This community-wide celebration was launched in July, 2024, with a Joint Proclamation by Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, APSU President Licari, and Generals Breet Sylvia and Winski at Fort Campbell. During this Awards Reception, the point was made that the Semiquincentennial is so important that we need to do more than celebrate with fireworks and parades. We need to actually think about how America’s freedoms came to be, how they facilitated national success and how we have preserved them.

A confident spirit was essential for the volunteer performers who told this story throughout the twelve staged sessions, and Anna Filippo, the professional acting coach, knew just how to cultivate that spirit. Dewey Browder, the program coordinator, thanked her for facilitating success.

Marie Tillman, of the DAR, spoke of that organization’s support for “The Road to 250.” Ellen Kanervo, Director of the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council, thanked Dewey for his leadership in the celebrations with a plaque bearing the Road to 250 logo.

Kathy Lee, of the APSU Communications Department, screened a video with a short clip from each of the sessions.

This was a hit. And Charlie King, of both The Cumberland Winds and the Sons of The American Revolution, delivered a stirring rendition of “God Bless America.”