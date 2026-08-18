Custom House Museum Invites Homeschool Families to Explore Art & More This Fall

Clarksville, TN — Homeschool families will have a chance to spark creativity, explore new ideas, and discover the connections between art and other subjects when the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center presents its fall semester of Art & More.

Designed as a two-in-one learning experience, Art & More combines an instructor-led art class with an educator-led tour of the museum’s exhibits. Students will have the opportunity to develop their artistic skills while learning about cross-curricular topics and connecting what they create in the classroom with what they discover throughout the museum.

The fall semester will be held on September 1st, October 6th, and November 3rd, giving homeschool students three engaging opportunities to learn, create, and explore at the museum.

The morning session, held from 10:30am to 12:15pm, is open to students in grades K-4 and 5-12. An additional afternoon session, from 1:30pm to 3:15pm, is available for students in grades K-4.

With each session blending hands-on art instruction and museum exploration, Art & More offers homeschool families a unique way to make learning more interactive and memorable. Students can explore art standards through creative projects while expanding their understanding through exhibits and cross-curricular discussions.

Registration for the entire semester is $25.00 per student, and the registration fee is non-refundable.

Register Today

Morning Sessions

Afternoon Sessions

Families interested in participating are encouraged to register for the fall semester and reserve their place in this unique educational experience.

For additional information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Art & More Fall Semester

September 1st, October 6th & November 3rd

Morning: 10:30am–12:15pm — Grades K-4 & 5-12

Afternoon: 1:30pm–3:15pm — Grades K-4 only

$25.00 non-refundable registration fee for the semester