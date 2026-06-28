Tanglewood House Hosts Packed Mahjong Launch Party with Lessons, Cocktails, and Strategy

Clarksville, TN – Mildred & Mable’s, Mahj Besties, Clarksville Mahjong Connection and Jen Brower recently hosted a launch party to introduce the new 2026 NMJL (National Mah Jongg League, Inc.) card at Tanglewood House.

It was a sold-out event that offered lessons and guided play, cocktails and charcuterie, and an opportunity for hand-painted card folios by an artist at the event. Scores of enthusiasts, some experienced, some new to the game, enjoyed an energy-filled atmosphere, great food and wine, and some serious instruction.

Devon Bergman, Laura Reed, Elizabeth Darke, and Jen Brower provided guided instruction and took turns helping the players learn changes to this year’s card and how to pivot their strategy for the new year.

Mahjong is getting more and more popular. It has been around for decades but is currently undergoing a huge resurgence across the nation. Yada on Franklin recently hosted a Mahjong & Martinis event, and other events are happening throughout the city.

Find more information at www.mahjbesties.com or Clarksville Mahjong Connection on Facebook. And check out our upcoming story on Mahjong in Clarksville.

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