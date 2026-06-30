Nashville Sounds Rally Past Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-4 in Series-Opening Victory

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds started the Hot Chickens Farewell Tour with a comeback win in Tuesday’s series opener at First Horizon Park over the visiting Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Nashville fell behind by four early runs in the first before rattling off eight unanswered. Brewers no. 20-rated prospect Brock Wilken recorded three hits, but none bigger than his go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh.

Jacksonville jumped on Thomas Pannone for five hits and four runs in the opening frame of the ballgame. The lefthander settled into a groove after as he tossed four sraight innings without another run allowed with just two hits after the first to keep Nashville in the game.

Right-hander Lyon Richardson inherited a runner on third when he took over on the mound in the top of the sixth. Jett Williams threw home to nab the runner at the plate before Richardson stepped off and caught Gage Miller trying to swipe second to close the line on Pannone and get Nashville though their fifth straight scoreless inning.

Williams brought in Nashville’s first run of the game taking advantage of a bases loaded opportunity in the bottom of the second beating out a potential inning-ending double play to score Wilken who led off the inning with his first of three hits on the night. Brewers no. 9-rated prospect Jeferson Quero cut the Jumbo Shrimp lead to two with a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the third.

Greg Jones started a two-out Nashville rally in the bottom of the sixth with a walk. He used his speed to steal second and advanced to third on a throwing error on the play. Eddys Leonard added his second hit of the night to make it 4-3 with a RBI single. Williams then knotted the score with his second RBI on a bloop single into shallow left field but was thrown out trying to advance to second.

Richardson was back out for his first full inning in the top of the seventh and spun a 1-2-3 inning to send the offense right back to work. With two aboard and two outs following a Luis Lara single, and the second walk of the game for Luke Adams, Wilken stepped to the plate and provided Nashville their first lead of the game with a go-ahead three-run home run to make it 7-4. It was his fourth go-ahead home run of the season. Richardson kept Nashville in front working around a one-out single and walk with the second double play turned by the Sounds defense.

Another Nashville two-out rally in the bottom of the eighth plated a run of insurance for Richardson and the Hot Chickens. Eduardo Garcia singled and Lara collected his second hit of the night with a RBI triple to extend the lead to 8-4.

Richardson closed out the game on the mound, coving the final 3.2 IP in relief of Pannone. Richardson earned his first win with Nashville, allowing one hit and working around a pair of walks with two strikeouts as Nashville worked eight straight scoreless innings after the four spot in the first.

Nashville and Jacksonville continue their series on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm.