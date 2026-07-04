Celebrate Independence Day Today at Clarksville’s America 250 Celebration

Clarksville, TN – Today, Montgomery County and the City of Clarksville invite residents and visitors to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with an unforgettable Independence Day celebration in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

From 7:00am until 10:00pm, Downtown Clarksville will come alive with patriotic pride, live entertainment, family activities, food, music, contests, and one spectacular finale. Whether you’re an early riser looking to start your day with a patriotic workout or 5K, a history enthusiast eager to hear the reading of the Declaration of Independence, or a family searching for fun throughout the day, there is something for everyone.

The celebration begins bright and early with the Burn Boot Camp Patriotic Workout at Downtown Commons and America’s 250th 5K at McGregor Park. Throughout the morning, visitors can experience a stirring Declaration of Independence Reading at the Historic Courthouse, cheer on participants in the Walking Parade, browse a classic Car Show on 2nd Street, and enjoy interactive activities and entertainment around Public Square and Downtown Commons.

Live music will fill downtown all day long with performances by local favorites including Bryant Lemmons, The 1980, Macy Krew, L’80s Nite, Full Circle, Double Take, Rachel Lipsky, and Good Vibrations. Families can also enjoy patriotic trivia with Joe Padula, a hot dog eating contest, dance performances, magicians, games, vendors, and activities for all ages.

The evening builds toward one incredible finale as everyone gathers at Downtown Commons for the 9:00pm Drone Show, a dazzling aerial display that will light up the night sky in celebration of America’s semiquincentennial.

Community members are encouraged to spend the entire day exploring downtown, supporting local businesses, enjoying food vendors, and celebrating 250 years of American history together.

July 4th Schedule of Events

Time Event Location 7:00am – 8:00am Burn Boot Camp Patriotic Workout Downtown Commons 7:00am – 8:30am America’s 250th 5K McGregor Park 9:00am – 10:00am Declaration of Independence Reading Historic Courthouse 9:00am Walking Parade Public Square 9:00am Press Start Public Square 9:00am Costume Contest Judging Public Square 10:00am – 1:00pm Car Show 2nd Street 10:00am – 10:15am CAST & Crowns Performing Arts Downtown Commons 10:15am – 10:30am Acro Dance Express Downtown Commons 11:00am – 11:45am Bryant Lemmons Downtown Commons 11:00am – 12:00pm Macy Krew Public Square 12:00pm – 12:45pm The 1980 Downtown Commons 12:15pm – 1:45pm L’80s Nite Public Square 1:00pm – 2:00pm Joe Padula Patriotic Trivia Downtown Commons 2:00pm – 2:30pm Lowe’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Downtown Commons 2:00pm – 3:00pm Full Circle Public Square 3:15pm – 3:45pm Magician Public Square 4:00pm – 5:00pm Double Take Public Square 5:15pm – 5:45pm DJ Public Square 5:45pm – 6:15pm Magician Public Square 6:00pm – 8:30pm Good Vibrations Downtown Commons 6:30pm – 8:00pm Rachel Lipsky Public Square 8:15pm – 9:15pm Magician Public Square 9:00pm Drone Show Downtown Commons

For the complete schedule, entertainment lineup, parking information, vendor locations, and additional activities taking place throughout downtown, visit www.America250CMC.com.