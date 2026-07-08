Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Water Outage, Road Closure for a section of Union Street for Fire Hydrant Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service for a section of Union Street from Second Street to Third Street for fire hydrant replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Union Street will be closed to traffic from Second Street to Third Street. Traffic will detour onto Second and Third Streets. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, or choose an alternate travel route.

The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 3:00pm.