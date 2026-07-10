Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Introduces Beyond the Court Life Skills Program with Predators Foundation Support

Clarksville, TN – A $6,000 Helper Grant from the Nashville Predators Foundation is helping the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team launch Beyond the Court (BTC), a summer life skills and mentorship program designed to empower young men through meaningful conversations, positive mentorship, and personal growth.

Developed by Dr. Kristal McGreggor, Associate AD for Student-Athlete Success & Strategic Initiatives, Beyond the Court is a partnership between Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball and the Montgomery County Juvenile Court. The four-week program will serve 15 young men through a series of interactive experiences focused on leadership, accountability, communication, emotional wellness, and future planning.

Beginning July 9th, participants will take part in a four-week mentorship experience focused on leadership, personal growth, and life skills development. Through the support of Austin Peay Men’s Basketball and community partners, Beyond the Court is designed to encourage reflection, build confidence, and inspire young men to recognize their potential. The program will conclude with a Celebration on July 31st recognizing each participant’s commitment and growth.

The name Beyond the Court reflects the program’s mission of using basketball as a platform to build relationships, develop life skills, and inspire young men to recognize their potential beyond the game.

“This Beyond the Court initiative is about being a part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Austin Peay State University head men’s basketball coach Corey Gipson. “As a coach, as a staff and young men on our roster, we all have to understand that we don’t have to be great to serve, but we have to serve to be great. This is an unbelievable opportunity to become mentors and big brothers to the juveniles in Montgomery County who need our help. It’s our obligation to serve these juveniles in Montgomery County. It’s not about us trying to change any of these juvenile, it’s about serving and impacting in every possible way that these young men are willing to receive. They have to change themselves, but we have to serve and give them light at the end of the tunnel. The young men on our roster can give them a bright light of emulation. The juveniles will get a chance to see how the guys on our roster interact with us before and after practice. They’ll get a chance to see constructive criticism in every way. And a lot of times in life, we have to be bigger than collaboration. It’s about partnership. We’re partnering with Montgomery County Juvenile System, so once this foundation is laid, these young men can go on in life and be model citizens, graduate from high school, have an opportunity to attend Austin Peace State University and graduate from college. After graduating from college, they can have an opportunity to be husbands to others, have children and be great fathers, so we want to make sure that we can be a beacon of light in a small way, just understanding that it’s not just about winning basketball games, it’s about winning the hearts of these young men so they can go on and have the futures that we have imagined for them to be model citizens in society.”

“Beyond the Court was created to provide young men with a space where they feel seen, heard, and supported,” McGreggor said. “We wanted to bring together sport, mentorship, and community partners to create meaningful conversations that encourage reflection, accountability, and hope. Our goal is for every participant to leave knowing they are more than their circumstances and capable of writing a different story for their future.”

The Nashville Predators Foundation’s Helper Grant Program supports organizations that create meaningful opportunities for youth and strengthen communities across Middle Tennessee. The Foundation’s investment is helping Beyond the Court provide a structured, high-quality experience centered on mentorship, personal development, and positive community engagement.

“Partnership has been at the heart of Beyond the Court from the very beginning,” Dr. McGreggor said. “We’re grateful to the Nashville Predators Foundation for believing in this vision and investing in our community. Their support made it possible to turn an idea into an opportunity that we hope will have a lasting impact on the lives of these young men.”

Dr. McGreggor also expressed appreciation to Austin Peay State University’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs for its partnership throughout the grant process, with special thanks to Chad Brooks, Kelly Pitts, and Sharana Jones for their guidance and support from application through award. She also thanked the Montgomery County Juvenile Court, Austin Peay Men’s Basketball, and the many community partners whose collaboration made Beyond the Court possible.