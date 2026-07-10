Clarksville Obituary: Franklin D. Parker

Clarksville, TN – Franklin D. Parker, born March 21st, 1949, in Montgomery County, Tennessee passed away peacefully at his home in Indian Mound, Tennessee, on July 8th, 2026. Franklin spent his final days in the presence of his loving family, listening to stories from days gone by.

Franklin spent his years in the Louise community where he raised his family. He loved to chat with his neighbors, and tend to his yard. In recent years, Frank moved to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren which he adored. He enjoyed his days there gardening, gathering eggs, and talking over coffee.

Franklin had a love for the land. He found great joy in the simple pleasures of farming and raising tobacco, tending land with the same thoughtfulness that marked every aspect of his life. Franklin worked as a lumber grader and equipment operator. He made friendships that lasted a lifetime in the woods and lumber yard. Many of those years were spent working alongside his son.

Franklin’s love for his family was the centerpiece of his world. He was happiest when spending time with those he held the most dear, and the strength of those bonds was evident to all who knew him. He also enjoyed tractor pulls, a pastime that brought him fun and fulfillment, connecting him to his brothers and nephews that he so cherished.

Franklin loved a good meal. He would often stop in for a home-cooked meal at his sister’s home, and then stop for seconds or thirds at his brother’s or children’s homes. His family and his faith were the foundation of his life.

Survivors include his son Billy Parker, and daughter Kelly Watson (Jarod), grandchildren Delaney Jacobo-Rodriguez (Alonso), Kaidence Parker, Kali Parker (Lucas Leslie), Gaby Stone, and Carlos Watson great-grandson Grayson. Bonus grandchildren Rylee, Asher, and Lyla Johnson. Brothers William Parker, Randy Parker, sister Evelyn Stone (Don), sisters-in-law Patsy Parker, and Faye Parker. In addition to his parents, Joseph and Evie Parker, Franklin was proceeded in death by his siblings, Dewey Parker, Hurley Parker, and sisters-in-law Louise Parker and Sarah Parker.

Franklin’s family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00pm with Jarod Watson officiating. The Parker family will receive friends from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Parker, Danny Parker, Rocky Stone, Austin Dabbs, Lucas Leslie, and Asher Johnson.

Franklin’s legacy endures through the love of his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his guidance, unconditional love and devotion to his family. He will be deeply missed by all of had the privilege to know and love him

Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com