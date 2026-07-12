Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn Co-Sponsors Bipartisan Veteran Suicide Prevention Legislation

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) introduced the Improving Personal Risk Assessments to Prevent Suicide Act to help save veterans’ lives by requiring a federal study to examine the relationship between service members and veterans’ experiences of military sexual trauma (MST) and suicide risk:

“It is absolutely unacceptable that veterans are 50% more likely to die by suicide than the civilian population, and we must do everything in our power to protect and care for those who have risked their lives for this country,” said Senator Blackburn. “The Improving Personal Risk Assessments to Prevent Suicide Act is an important step in saving service members’ lives and supporting them as they heal from unimaginable trauma.”

“It is our solemn duty to provide the highest quality care for those who serve our country,” said Senator Smith. “That includes making sure service members who endured military sexual trauma have access to the best clinical care and suicide prevention tools available as they work to heal. I’m proud to introduce this bill to incorporate what we know about the relationship between experiencing military sexual trauma and the risk of suicide into clinical practice, improving the care that helps save lives.”

Background

MST refers to the sexual assault or threatening sexual harassment service members may experience during service. Many service members choose not to report MST until after their service because they fear retaliation or threats from their superiors.

Veterans are around 50% more likely to die by suicide than civilians, and the link between service members who experienced MST and higher risk of suicide is well-established, making this bill essential to overall veteran suicide prevention efforts.

The Improving Personal Risk Assessments to Prevent Suicide Act would require the U.S. Department of War and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to publish a study on the links between MST, intimate partner violence, and the risk of suicide.

The bill would also require the Departments to incorporate those findings into clinical assessments for identifying and treating patients at risk of suicide – the first time military sexual trauma has been included in those official clinical tools. This would improve clinical risk assessment for patients and help the Department of War, VA, and clinicians recognize MST-related risk factors before someone attempts or dies by suicide.

Click here for bill text.