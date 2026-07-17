Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Ann Hicks

Clarksville, TN – Patricia Ann Hicks, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home on July 13th, 2026, at the age of 70. Born on March 22nd, 1956, in Dover, Tennessee, Patricia brought kindness, warmth, and a steadfast spirit to everyone who knew her.

Patricia’s life was marked by devotion to family and faith. A dedicated member of the Church of Christ in Stewart County, her faith was the cornerstone of her life, guiding her actions and serving as a constant source of strength and inspiration to her loved ones.

Patricia married William Kennedy Hicks, her loving husband, with whom she built a joyful home and family. Together, they raised a son, Nicholas Levi Hicks, who survives her, carrying forward her legacy.

Her family blossomed over the years and brought her immeasurable pride—her grandchildren Hayden Hicks, Ethan Hicks, Madison Hicks, and Kenslee Hicks; and great-grandchildren Oliver Hicks, Phinneas Clark Hicks, Everest Hicks, Carlyle Hicks, Wesley Causey, Brent Causey, Brennon Causey, and Emily Causey. Patricia’s heart also extended to her daughter-in-law, Bryanna Hicks. Each of them experienced the gentle kindness and unwavering support that defined Patricia’s love.

Patricia is reunited in eternity with her dear son, James Michael Causey, as well as her parents, Johnny Wesley Atkins and Ruby Aline Porter Atkins, whose memories remained precious to her throughout her life.

Her affectionate nature was also expressed in her special bond with her dogs, Max and Cloe, who were cherished members of her household and steadfast companions.

Patricia Ann Hicks’s life was a tapestry of faith, loyalty, and love. Her presence will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and all those whom she graced with her compassion. The family, friends, and community she leaves behind will forever remember her gentle spirit, her steadfast devotion, and the many ways she quietly shaped the lives around her.