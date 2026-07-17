APSU Athletics Announces Major Renovations to Raymond C. Hand Park Baseball Facility

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics announced a comprehensive renovation project at Raymond C. Hand Park, home of the Governors baseball program, designed to enhance the playing surface, improve drainage infrastructure, and support the long-term success of the facility.

The project focuses on several key upgrades throughout the ballpark’s outfield area. Among the improvements, the outfield playing surface will be leveled to match the elevation of home plate, creating a more consistent field grade across the entire playing surface. As part of the process, the outfield grass will be completely renovated and replaced.

Additional improvements include the renovation of the outfield fence and upgrades to the ballpark’s outfield irrigation system, both of which will enhance the functionality and appearance of Raymond C. Hand Park.

To address long-term drainage needs, the water retention zone located behind the outfield fence will be expanded from center field to the edge of right field. The enlarged retention area will improve water management and enable more efficient drainage from the playing surface during and after inclement weather.

Due to the expansion of the retention zone, a new access road will also be constructed from Farris Street to the Governors’ home bullpen, ensuring continued accessibility to the facility.

“These renovations are an important investment in the future of Austin Peay baseball and our student-athlete experience,” said Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “Raymond C. Hand Park has long been a source of pride for our university and our community. These improvements will enhance the quality of the playing surface, strengthen the infrastructure of the facility, and help ensure our program continues to compete at the highest level for years to come. This project also represents the first step in our long-term vision of installing a synthetic turf playing surface. As we continue moving toward that goal, we look forward to partnering with alumni, fans, and supporters who share our commitment to building a premier baseball facility and helping make that vision a reality.”

Tugsun Group Inc. was awarded the bid for the project and has entered into an agreement with APSU Athletics to manage the project. Construction is scheduled to begin during the third week of July and is anticipated to be completed during the first week of October.

“We’re excited about the impact these upgrades will have on our program,” said Austin Peay State University head baseball coach Roland Fanning. “Improving the field’s drainage and consistency will benefit our student-athletes every day, from practice to game competition. These enhancements demonstrate a commitment to providing our team with a first-class facility and creating the best possible environment for player development and competitive success. We are fired up for everyone to see it this fall!”

Additional updates regarding the project will be provided as construction progresses.