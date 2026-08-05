Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Martin Street Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and lane closure on Martin Street on Wednesday, August 12th, 2026, at 7:00pm for water valve replacement.
Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.
The water outage will affect Martin Street from Washington Street to 906 Martin Street. Low water pressure may be present in the vicinity.
The northbound lane on Martin Street will be closed from the intersection of Crossland Avenue to 869 Martin Street. Traffic will merge to the southbound lane in alternating traffic patterns.
Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic delays.
The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and lane reopened by approximately 3:00am. Thursday, August 13th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com