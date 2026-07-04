250th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration of Independence

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

Washington, D.C. – Two hundred and fifty years ago, the Founders of our great Republic gathered in Philadelphia to fulfill a God-given destiny — the freedom and Independence of the United States of America. Fifty-six men — representing legions of freedom-loving Patriots sprawled across 13 Colonies — pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to sign a legendary charter of freedom and declare America’s promise that all men are created equal and have the sovereign right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.

On that sweltering summer day in the heart of Pennsylvania, these noble Patriots not only raised up a new nation, but immortalized in our Declaration of Independence a series of sacred truths that transcend time and place — creating the single greatest force for virtue, peace, prosperity, and greatness on the face of the Earth.

In June of 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia rose before the Second Continental Congress and moved that the American Colonies cast off the bonds of British rule and stand among the civilizations of the Earth as free and independent states. Thomas Jefferson was entrusted with giving that historic resolve its language, laboring over every line until the Congress adopted his immortal words on a momentous July day.

The 56 men who signed their names to Jefferson’s Declaration pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to a single revolutionary truth: “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, and that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

For 8 long and bloody years, American patriots led by General George Washington took up arms to defend this creed, enduring brutal hardship and immeasurable sacrifice so that the flame of liberty might live. They fired the first shots of the Revolution at Lexington and Concord, held the line at Bunker Hill against great odds, crossed the icy Delaware on Christmas night to deliver a decisive blow against enemy forces, and endured the bitter winter of Valley Forge until the indominable spirit that would come to define our Nation humbled the mightiest military on Earth at Yorktown, securing for all posterity the blessings of American Liberty.

It was this distinctly American Spirit of faith, grit, adventure, courage, resolve, and self-determination that breathed life into our Republic, and has unfailingly nurtured our Nation, our people, our liberty, and our way of life ever since.

From that hard-fought victory, a handful of colonies nestled on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean grew and within a few generations flourished into the strongest and wealthiest Republic in human history. Answering the call of destiny, Americans pressed westward across an untamed continent, turning open prairie into golden farmland and raising from the wilderness magnificent cities that towered above a vast and growing people.

When civil war threatened to tear the Nation asunder, Americans fought and bled to preserve the Union, striking the shackles of slavery from millions and binding the country together once more. In the wake of that struggle, our ancestors forged a new country in the fires of industry, building vast mills that poured molten steel, drilling deep for the oil that fueled their prosperity, and harnessing the power of electricity to light their cities and raise skyscrapers ever higher into the heavens.

In the last century’s darkest hours, it was the United States of America that emerged triumphant from two world wars, defeating the forces of evil at every turn and liberating millions around the globe from the cruelest tyrannies humanity has faced.

Time and again, the ingenuity of America has continued to defy the limits of the possible. Americans lifted humanity into the skies and walked upon the surface of the Moon, planting our beautiful flag in ancient dust where no other nation had ever stood, as our gaze turned toward the galaxies beyond.

The inventions of American minds — the telephone, the personal computer, the internet — knit the world together as never before, opening a new age of connection and commerce that placed limitless knowledge at humanity’s fingertips and carried the promise of prosperity to every corner of the Earth.

In every field of science, American genius has cured what was once thought incurable, unraveled the mysteries of life itself, and pushed the boundaries of human knowledge further than any nation that has ever come before.

These monumental triumphs are the legacy of the men who willed our great Republic into existence, and the great American adventure that started on July 4th, 1776, has only just begun. In our own time, the American journey carries on in every corner of our land, from the wheat fields of the Great Plains and the granite peaks of the Rockies to the sunlit shores of the Pacific and the bustling cities of the Atlantic coast, and the heart of the American People beats as strong and proud as ever.

That strength springs from the unity of our people and from the timeless values passed down through the generations, chief among them an abiding faith in God, a fierce love of family and freedom, a tireless devotion to hard work, and the courage to lay down everything for a cause greater than ourselves. These are the virtues that have sustained us for over two-and-a-half centuries, and they will arm us for the many victories yet to be won.

In this new era of American greatness, we will continue to reclaim our sovereignty, restore our territorial integrity, defend the God-given liberty proclaimed at our founding, and guard the proud heritage, history, and culture that have made our Nation a wonder for the ages. We will continue to adventure into the cosmos, returning Americans to the lunar surface for all time to come and charging ahead to plant the Stars and Stripes among the red dunes of Mars.

We will seize the new frontiers of artificial intelligence and quantum discovery, unleash the boundless energy beneath our soil, and expand the wealth and abundance of the American People. We will defend our citizens and our way of life, answering every enemy with overwhelming strength and unflinching justice. We will cherish the sacred right to life and protect the innocent starting at life’s very first moment. We will restore law and order to our streets and usher in a new era of prosperity, health, opportunity, and happiness for every American family.

My Administration will not rest until every one of these sacred promises are kept. Guided by the wisdom of our Founders and the unyielding faith of our people, we will lead our Nation into a new American Golden Age. For a free and faithful people, no summit stands too high, no horizon is too distant to conquer, and no dream is too bold to achieve.

On this 250th anniversary of our glorious Independence, we once again acknowledge that our Nation was conceived in providence, born of the blood of heroes, and sustained through the generations of freedom-loving patriots who gave their lives, toil, and treasure to keep the American Spirit alive. We vow to remain ever watchful and vigilant so that this legacy of liberty will endure in the face of every challenge. We remember that our Republic was begotten in courage, and that only courage will ensure its survival.

Above all, we give thanks to Almighty God for His abundant blessings upon our land, praising Him without ceasing for the grace that has guided us through every trial and triumph. In humble gratitude for the sacred trust handed down to us across the centuries, we commend to His care the heroes, dreamers, workers, and warriors who built and defended our Nation, and we pledge ourselves anew to be worthy of their sacrifices.

Today, as one American People, we celebrate and carry forward the spirit our Founders kindled in Philadelphia and enshrined in the Declaration of Independence — and with God’s help, we will prevail in making our beloved Nation stronger, prouder, richer, and greater than ever before.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim July 4th, 2026, as the 250th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration of Independence. I urge all Americans to proudly observe this day with all due ceremony to honor the glorious heritage, history, and accomplishments of our beloved Republic.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this third day of July, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-six, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and fiftieth.

DONALD J. TRUMP