Clarksville Obituary: Melissa April Duncan

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Melissa April Duncan, 49, of Hopkinsville, KY, will be on Wednesday, July 15th, 2026, at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of the service.

Melissa was born on August 1st, 1976, in Germany to Michael and Bettye Duncan. She passed away on July 6th, 2026. Melissa enjoyed music, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was happiest at home, where she could be with the people she loved most. Melissa was a dedicated provider who worked hard to care for her family and always put their needs first.

Melissa loved to dance and often said, “Dance like no one is watching.” She had an outgoing personality. She loved being outdoors and the beach. At home, you could often find her watching Friends, That ’70s Show, or Dexter. She also shared a special bond with her granddaughter, Penelope. The two were best friends and loved spending time together.

She is preceded in death by her father, Michael Duncan. Melissa is survived by her mother, Bettye Duncan, children, Christopher Duncan, Callie Mitchell, Alyssa Riester, and Makenna Duncan, grandchildren, Estrella, Penelope, Aurelia, and siblings, Michael Hal (Heidi) Duncan and Joshua Duncan

Please visit Melissa’s online obituary and share a memory with her family.