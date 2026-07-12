Clarksville Obituary: Melissa April Duncan

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Melissa April Duncan, 49, of Hopkinsville, KY, will be on Wednesday, July 15th, 2026, at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of the service.
Melissa was born on August 1st, 1976, in Germany to Michael and Bettye Duncan. She passed away on July 6th, 2026. Melissa enjoyed music, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was happiest at home, where she could be with the people she loved most. Melissa was a dedicated provider who worked hard to care for her family and always put their needs first.
Melissa loved to dance and often said, “Dance like no one is watching.” She had an outgoing personality. She loved being outdoors and the beach. At home, you could often find her watching Friends, That ’70s Show, or Dexter. She also shared a special bond with her granddaughter, Penelope. The two were best friends and loved spending time together.
She is preceded in death by her father, Michael Duncan. Melissa is survived by her mother, Bettye Duncan, children, Christopher Duncan, Callie Mitchell, Alyssa Riester, and Makenna Duncan, grandchildren, Estrella, Penelope, Aurelia, and siblings, Michael Hal (Heidi) Duncan and Joshua Duncan
Please visit Melissa’s online obituary and share a memory with her family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com