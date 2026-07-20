Austin Peay State University’s Summer Internship Program Returns for Second Year

Clarksville, TN – Fourteen rising juniors and seniors at Austin Peay State University (APSU) are getting a head start on their professional futures through the second annual Summer Internship Program, conducted by the Career Success Center in partnership with Workforce Essentials.

The growing program allows students to gain real-world experience through 10-week internships with local employers. This year’s participants are working on projects related to community development, graphic design, business innovation, and more.

Meet the students participating in this year’s program:

Jeremiah Adams

Jeremiah Adams is a junior public relations major interning with Habitat for Humanity and playing a major role in their social media and event planning.

Adams’ social media work has boosted online engagement and increased brand awareness. He has also received the opportunity to work on their strategic communication plan. His career goal is to work in strategic communications and civic engagement to give back to communities.

“They’ve given me a lot of free rein here to really own my projects, and I feel like that’s the most valuable.”

Avery Bryan

Avery Bryan is a senior health and human performance major interning with The Back Nine Clarksville, where she is responsible for marketing, event planning, and social media content.

Her career goal is to be a marketing director for a healthcare facility.

“I am very excited to learn more about how to plan events and market them to specific populations, as well as gain experience in something not related to my major. I am excited to branch out and learn many new skills that can prepare me for my future goals.”

Robert Casillas

Robert Casillas is a senior business management major interning in CDE Lightband’s HR department. His responsibilities include reviewing policies, outlining the hiring process, and filing.

Casillas hopes to absorb knowledge from this internship for a future position, and his career goal is to work in HR for an entertainment company.

“I am really thankful for this program and what it provides for students. It helps us gain experience, build a solid block for our resume, and just get the general idea of how things work in our workplace.”

Adriana Doss

Adriana Doss is a senior health and human performance major interning with Montgomery County Parks and Recreation at RichEllen Park.

Doss is supervising campers, assisting with games and activities, and cultivating a safe and fun environment in the Summer Nature Camp Program. Her career goal is to become an occupational therapist to help patients improve their quality of life and independence.

“One exciting part of the internship has been building connections with both the campers and staff while learning more about community recreation.”

Precious Egbon

Precious Egbon is a senior computer science major interning with CDE Lightband, where he is responsible for resetting passwords, PCs, and mapping networks.

The internship has given Egbon practical, hands-on experience in IT. Upon graduation in August, he is being commissioned through ROTC as a logistics officer.

“It’s giving me a lot of valuable experience that I did not get before. Now I’m actually doing the work and seeing how this works.”

Noah Gwakabale

Noah Gwakabale is a junior engineering technology major interning with Hendrickson USA, where he is responsible for creating preventative documents to support the maintenance team.

Gwakabale wants to pursue an engineering career in his home country of Tanzania, bringing back the skills he learns to help members of his community find jobs and build the local economy.

“It’s not common for international students to get these kinds of opportunities, so it’s a blessing to be part of the summer internship program.”

Emilie McKee

Emilie McKee is a senior mathematics major interning at Hendrickson USA to help the company transfer their data into new software.

Additionally, McKee is working on spreadsheets to organize equipment and learning new systems. She plans to earn a master’s degree in data science and work in research to contribute to environmental sciences.

“I am gaining a lot of technical and professional experience at this job. I am learning how to be confident outside of my comfort zone. This is a very different environment for me, but I am excited to experience it all.”

Leah Moore

Leah Moore is a junior finance major interning with the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council’s industrial development board.

Moore is working with Replant Clarksville to help decide potential tree planting locations and is taking on her own development projects with her mentor’s assistance. Her career goal is to become a personal financial planner.

“I’ve really enjoyed the amount of freedom that they give in my work; I’m able to take charge of my projects in a way that I’ve never experienced before in a professional setting.”

Kimani Mugo

Kimani Mugo is a senior business finance major interning with the Montgomery County Mayor’s Office. He is responsible for the research and development of the local Sports Hall of Fame and visiting county departments.

Mugo’s career goal is to break into the finance field and find a role that aligns with his interests in commercial banking, advising, or corporate real estate.

“This program has strengthened my confidence, provided valuable firsthand experience, and allowed me to build meaningful connections with community leaders and potential mentors who will continue to influence my professional growth.”

Jessica Reeves

Jessica Reeves is a junior engineering technology major interning with CDE Lightband, working alongside field experts.

Reeves’ work involves shadowing daily operations, making maps, and monitoring procedures for backfeeding substations. Her career goal is to determine which engineering job best aligns with her interests.

“This program has allowed me to really get a sense of the workforce. I’m able to see what kind of career I could have after graduation. And I’m able to make connections with people involved in that field.”

Ryan Sharratt

Ryan Sharratt is a senior art major interning with Florim USA in their graphic design marketing division.

Sharratt’s main responsibility is creating digital designs that showcase the quality of Florim’s tiles. He uses tools such as Blender, which allows him to create 3D scenes and diagrams. His career goal is to work in the film and game industry to develop immersive 3D props and environments.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to receive feedback on my work from professionals in the field, and it is already increasing the quality of what I produce.”

Joshua Tworoger

Joshua Tworoger is a junior computer science major interning with Altivum Inc., where he is earning several renewable cloud engineering certifications and working on a self-led project.

For his project, Tworoger is developing an automated listing and marketing tool for sellers on platforms like eBay and Facebook Marketplace. He is interested in working in robotics, technology, and AI fields.

“Having the opportunity to work in a space where I get experience with different AI and algorithms, and also getting certifications for cloud engineering, it’ll be really helpful in the future.”

Janessa Walpole

Janessa Walpole is a senior computer science major interning with Altivum Inc., where they are currently building programs and studying for the AWS Cloud Practitioner certification exam.

Walpole is actively building a portfolio and networking with industry professionals with the goal of securing a job offer prior to graduation.

“I learned that I shouldn’t limit myself out of fear of failure but rather take each attempt as a learning experience.”

Earnest Williams

Earnest Williams is a junior marketing major interning with BrandMySwag to create sales presentations for construction companies and build brand awareness on social media.

Williams’ career goal is to have sales clients and improve brand awareness for businesses. He looks forward to gaining professional experience in sales and marketing from this internship.

“An exciting moment has been networking and learning from many people in different fields and expanding my network and knowledge. Something I have learned so far is how important communication is within the business space as well as how the sales process works.”

As the internships continue throughout the summer, APSU students are gaining practical experience, developing professional skills, and learning more about the careers they hope to pursue after graduation. Their work is also paying off for local employers, who are benefiting from the skills, energy, and ideas these students are bringing to organizations throughout the community.