Clarksville Obituary: Jamie Leigh Ussia

Clarksville, TN – Jamie Leigh Ussia, born on February 6th, 1984, passed away on July 12th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, creativity, and deep familial bonds. Her life, though ended too soon, was rich in connection, warmth, and vibrant moments cherished by all who loved her.

Jamie was the beloved daughter of Jeff Ussia and Judith Walsh, who nurtured in her a spirit of curiosity and compassion that she carried throughout her life. As a devoted mother to Shawn Ussia (Alyssa Buchanan) and Cheyenne Evilsizer, Jamie’s unwavering support and affection were always felt by her children. She took immense pride in being a caring parent, fostering a home filled with encouragement and laughter. She is also survived by her siblings: brothers Jason Ussia and Mathew Frank, and her sister Chelsea Walsh.

Among Jamie’s greatest joys were her grandchildren: Ailana, Elijah, and Ace. She delighted in their company, her love for them boundless and pure. As a grandmother, Jamie’s warmth and gentle spirit created a nurturing environment that will remain a source of comfort and strength for her grandchildren in the years to come. Jamie also leaves behind two nephews Josiah and Caleb, each of whom benefited from her caring guidance and joyful nature.

She is preceded in death by her Uncle Harvey, Dolores Johnson, Barbara “Nana” Lambert, and Mr. Bill her grandfather.

Known for her love of gardening, Jamie found solace and fulfillment in tending flowers and cultivating beauty from the earth. She was happiest with her hands in the soil, coaxing life from seeds and sharing the fruits of her labor with family and friends. Her enthusiasm for DIY projects and painting reflected her creative soul. The color blue, her favorite, was woven throughout her life—in her art, her surroundings, and in the calm presence she brought to those around her.

Jamie’s memory will forever be treasured by her family and all whose lives she touched. Her love, her laughter, and her creative spirit leave an enduring mark, resonating in the hearts of those she leaves behind.