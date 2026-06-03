Clarksville Obituary: Afton Lee Banta

Clarksville, TN – Afton Lee Banta, a dedicated HVAC technician and proud United States Army veteran, passed away peacefully at his home on May 31st, 2026. Born on January 28th, 1952, in Richmond, California, Afton lived a life marked by service, commitment, and deep love for his family and community.

Afton’s professional journey was characterized by his work as an HVAC technician for Air Design, where his expertise and reliability earned him the respect of colleagues and clients alike. His service in the United States Army further demonstrated his dedication to his country and values of honor and duty.

Beyond his career, Afton was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He found immense joy in the company of his wife, Bunnie Banta, and their children: his sons Dylan Banta, Jason Tindell and his daughters Crystal Ann Tindell and Ashley Banta. His family was a central part of his life, and he cherished the time he spent with his numerous grandchildren. Afton’s nurturing spirit extended also to his beloved dogs, Nuggett and Ollie, who were constant companions. He had a passion for fishing, a pastime that brought him peace and happiness throughout his years.

Afton’s life was marked by profound relationships, yet it was also touched by sorrow. He was predeceased by his son, Afton Woodrow Banta, and his parents, Woodrow Wilson Banta and Claire Odell Watson Banta, who remain in the loving memories of those who knew them.

Afton Lee Banta’s legacy is one of dedication—to his work, his service, and most deeply, to the family he held dear. His gentle nature and steadfast love will be remembered by all who were fortunate to share in his life. He leaves behind his loving wife, Bunnie; children Dylan, Ray, Crystal Ann, and Ashley; his cherished dogs Nuggett and Ollie; and his numerous grandchildren who were the joy of his later years.

As we honor Afton’s memory, we recognize a life well-lived, filled with devotion, skill, and love that will continue to inspire all who loved him.