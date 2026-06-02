Clarksville Obituary: Elizabeth Theresa Kavanagh Porzel

Clarksville, TN – In Loving Memory
Life Remembered and Cherished
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Elizabeth Theresa Kavanagh Porzel, who departed this life on Sunday, May 31st, 2026, at the age of 93. Elizabeth was born on January 9th, 1933, in Gorey, County Wexford, Ireland, and during her lifetime, touched the hearts of all who knew her with kindness, generosity, and a gentle spirit.
Elizabeth was a devoted, loving parent to Dale, Forrest, and Bobbi. Throughout her life, she dedicated time and energy to always striving to make a positive difference in the lives of others. She always put her children above herself and made certain they never went without.
Family and friends will remember Elizabeth for her infectious laughter, unwavering support, and the countless memories created together. She found joy in dancing, knitting, kittens, and making the BEST homemade pies. Elizabeth worked for over ten years at Mike’s Kitchen in DeMotte, making pies. Guests would travel far to request her pies and ask for recipes. She was a devout Chicago Bears fan as well. She could tell you anything about any player, their personal history, etc., all because of the 1986 Super Bowl Shuffle!!
Elizabeth is survived by her three children, Dale (Denise) Porzel, Forrest (Cyrena) Porzel, and Bobbi (Don) Hylemon. She has eleven grandchildren, Cassie (Sean) Prall, Samantha Bazinet, Mitchell (Molly) Porzel, Katelynn Porzel, Austen Porzel, Ashley (Dylan) Bryant, Ally (Cody) Fust, Sarah (Tanner Roberson) Bryan, Jordin Hylemon, Austin Hylemon, and Jaycie Hylemon.
Great grandchildren include Alyssa, Kaden, Nevaeh, Holden, Mason, Madelyn, Kairi, Cora, Coulsen, Elizabeth, Gabriel, and Teagan. She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick Kavanagh, her mother, Elizabeth Tynan Kavanagh and her siblings, Rose, Patrick, Bill, and Owen.
A memorial service to celebrate Elizabeth’s life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 12th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN. The Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend and share memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research, in honor of Elizabeth’s giving spirit.
Elizabeth will be deeply missed but forever remembered in our hearts. May she rest in peace.
Taimid i ngrá leat, a Mham. Go dtí go gcasfaimid arís.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com