Clarksville Obituary: Elizabeth Theresa Kavanagh Porzel

Clarksville, TN – In Loving Memory

Life Remembered and Cherished

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Elizabeth Theresa Kavanagh Porzel, who departed this life on Sunday, May 31st, 2026, at the age of 93. Elizabeth was born on January 9th, 1933, in Gorey, County Wexford, Ireland, and during her lifetime, touched the hearts of all who knew her with kindness, generosity, and a gentle spirit.

Elizabeth was a devoted, loving parent to Dale, Forrest, and Bobbi. Throughout her life, she dedicated time and energy to always striving to make a positive difference in the lives of others. She always put her children above herself and made certain they never went without.

Family and friends will remember Elizabeth for her infectious laughter, unwavering support, and the countless memories created together. She found joy in dancing, knitting, kittens, and making the BEST homemade pies. Elizabeth worked for over ten years at Mike’s Kitchen in DeMotte, making pies. Guests would travel far to request her pies and ask for recipes. She was a devout Chicago Bears fan as well. She could tell you anything about any player, their personal history, etc., all because of the 1986 Super Bowl Shuffle!!

Elizabeth is survived by her three children, Dale (Denise) Porzel, Forrest (Cyrena) Porzel, and Bobbi (Don) Hylemon. She has eleven grandchildren, Cassie (Sean) Prall, Samantha Bazinet, Mitchell (Molly) Porzel, Katelynn Porzel, Austen Porzel, Ashley (Dylan) Bryant, Ally (Cody) Fust, Sarah (Tanner Roberson) Bryan, Jordin Hylemon, Austin Hylemon, and Jaycie Hylemon.

Great grandchildren include Alyssa, Kaden, Nevaeh, Holden, Mason, Madelyn, Kairi, Cora, Coulsen, Elizabeth, Gabriel, and Teagan. She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick Kavanagh, her mother, Elizabeth Tynan Kavanagh and her siblings, Rose, Patrick, Bill, and Owen.

A memorial service to celebrate Elizabeth’s life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 12th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN. The Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend and share memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research, in honor of Elizabeth’s giving spirit.

Elizabeth will be deeply missed but forever remembered in our hearts. May she rest in peace.

Taimid i ngrá leat, a Mham. Go dtí go gcasfaimid arís.