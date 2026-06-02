AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy in Clarksville; extensive search underway

Clarksville, TN — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for 3-year-old Tyler Hall, reported missing from a west Clarksville neighborhood as police and multiple assisting agencies searched the area.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, Tyler went missing from the area of Aurelia Lynn Drive on June 2nd, 2026 at approximately 11:30am. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide AMBER Alert on the department’s behalf that afternoon (NCIC: M128954567).

Police described Tyler as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes, roughly 3.5 to 4 feet tall and around 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dinosaur T-shirt, light green shorts, and gray socks.

Officers began an extensive search of the area, combing nearby neighborhoods, wooded areas, and surrounding properties, while investigators reviewed surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses. CPD issued a “Child Is Missing” notification to the community and asked area residents to check their own cameras for any sign of Tyler.

In a follow-up release, the department said a large number of first responders were on scene and urged the public to stay clear so the search would not be disrupted. Several search dogs had been deployed, CPD said, and excess foot traffic could interfere with their tracking.

The department thanked the community for its willingness to help but said it was not seeking volunteers, asking anyone who does not live in the affected neighborhood to stay away so crews could work safely and efficiently.

Anyone who sees Tyler should call 911 immediately, police said — and rather than assume someone else has already called, stay on the line with dispatch, give his exact location and direction of travel, and, if it’s safe to do so, keep him in sight until officers arrive. Tips can also go to the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The department said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.