Severe Storms Bearing Down on Montgomery County from the Northwest; Flash Flooding Ongoing in Region

Clarksville, TN — A large line of severe thunderstorms is approaching Montgomery County from the northwest, moving southeast across the area. The storm system brings threats of high winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

Radar shows the storm front stretching from southern Illinois through western Kentucky and into Tennessee. The most intense parts of the storm are located just northwest of the area and are moving toward the local community.

Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service tracked a strong leading thunderstorm over Erin, moving southeast at 35 mph. This storm is capable of producing 50 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail. Residents in Dover, Erin, Waverly, Charlotte, and surrounding areas should secure loose outdoor objects and prepare for worsening weather.

The storms also carry a significant flooding threat. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. CDT for southeastern Pope County in Illinois, as well as Calloway, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, and Trigg counties in Kentucky.

Two to three inches of rain have already fallen in those areas, with an additional one to three inches possible. Flash flooding is occurring in creeks, streams, streets, and underpasses. Heavily impacted locations include Calvert City, Grand Rivers, Aurora, and recreation sites within Land Between the Lakes.

As the storms move into Montgomery County, drivers are urged to use caution, avoid low-lying areas, and never drive through flooded roadways.