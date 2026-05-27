Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Announces Free Fishing Rodeo at Liberty Park Pond in Clarksville on June 6th

Montgomery County, TN – Families across Montgomery County are getting ready to cast a line and create lasting summer memories as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) prepares to host the annual Montgomery County Free Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, June 6th, 2026, at Liberty Park Pond in Clarksville.

The popular community event promises a morning filled with excitement, outdoor fun, and plenty of opportunities for young anglers to experience the thrill of fishing in one of the city’s most scenic park settings.

The Free Fishing Rodeo will take place from 7:30am until noon at Liberty Park Pond, located at 1188 Cumberland Drive. Registration for participants begins at 7:00am, with eager children and families expected to line the shoreline early as they prepare for a day of friendly competition and outdoor adventure. Open to youth ages 1 to 15 years old, the event encourages children of all skill levels to grab a fishing pole, bait a hook, and enjoy a relaxing day on the water.

The event coincides with Tennessee’s annual Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day, which allows residents and visitors of any age to fish Tennessee public waters without a fishing license on June 6th. In addition, children ages 15 and younger can continue fishing license-free throughout the entire week, through Friday, June 12th, giving families even more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors together.

Organizers say the rodeo is designed not only to introduce children to fishing but also to encourage families to spend quality time outdoors while learning about conservation and Tennessee’s natural resources. Throughout the morning, kids will have the chance to reel in fish, meet fellow young anglers, and compete for a variety of exciting door prizes that include fishing gear and outdoor equipment.

Several community organizations and businesses are partnering with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to help make the event possible, including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Clarksville Jewelers, National Wild Turkey Federation, Tailwater Marine and Tackle, and Clarksville Parks and Recreation.

With plenty of parking available at Liberty Park, organizers expect another strong turnout for what has become a favorite early summer tradition in Montgomery County. From the splash of fish breaking the water to the cheers of children landing their first catch, the Montgomery County Free Fishing Rodeo is shaping up to be a memorable celebration of community, family fun, and Tennessee’s great outdoors.