Roxy Regional Theatre Closes Season 43 with Musical Comedy Nunsense in Clarksville June 19th-28th

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre, Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, is closing out its 43rd season of live performances with nonstop laughs, catchy tunes, and joyful chaos! The hit musical comedy “Nunsense” opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary home at 114 Public Square on Friday, June 19th, 2026, at 7:00pm.

In this zany musical which has become an international phenomenon, the Little Sisters of Hoboken are in dire need of funds after discovering that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned fifty-two of the sisters. Hilarity ensues when the five remaining sisters decide that the best way to raise the money for the burials is to put on a variety show.

Directed and choreographed by Jeri Dickey with music direction by Amy Frederick, “Nunsense” stars Jama Bowen as Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Jackie Ostick as Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; Brooklynn Morales as Sister Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Melissa Goldberg as Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and Chloe LaMar as the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.

Produced in part by Dr. Joseph & Nancye Britton, with additional funding support provided by Stacey Streetman and Gary & Linda Shephard, “Nunsense” is written by Dan Goggin and presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, www.concordtheatricals.com.

Performances run June 19th through June 28th on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7pm, with 2pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, June 19th, for a $5.00 Opening Night Rush.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Performances will be held at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary home at 114 Public Square. Seating for this production will begin 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted, due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to the Thursday performance. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.