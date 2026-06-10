Clarksville Obituary: Henry Campbell

Clarksville, TN – Mr. Henry Campbell, son of the late Alvis Campbell and Agnes R. Campbell was born April 25th, 1948 in Latta, South Carolina. He departed this life on June 5th, 2026 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

He attended and graduated from Latimer High School. At an early age he gave his life to Christ and joined St. Paul A.M.E Church in Floydale, South Carolina as a young man. Later he joined the Community Chapel at Fort Campbell, Ky. where he served as a deacon and dedicating his life to the glory of God. He served in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge after serving 21 yrs. He retired from Austin Peay University and then spent his last years loving spending time with his family and spreading God’s word.

Henry Campbell was preceded in death in addition to his parents, three sisters; Lutheran Campbell, Elerigran Campbell, and Loretta Marlboro, five brothers; Anderson Campbell, Liston Campbell, Russell Campbell, James Campbell, and Alvis Campbell Jr., and his Mother- in- law, Margie Weed Smith.

He is survived by: his loving wife Debbi Campbell of the home, his son, Christopher Campbell (Jordan) of Clarksville, Tennessee; grandson CJ Campbell, and granddaughter, Kaya Campbell; six sisters; Ada Bethea of Latta, South Carolina, Joyce Foster of Latta, South Carolina, Janice Leslie of Marion, South Carolina, Ruth (Herbert) Perry of Aiken, South Carolina, Ruby (Kevin) Smith of Hephzibah, Georgia, and Mary (Harry) Williams of Clinton, Maryland; four brothers, Warren Campbell of Florence, South Carolina, Timothy (Connie) Campbell of Munchen, Germany, Rupert Campbell of Elkridge, Maryland, Jackie Campbell of Latta, South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, June 15th, 2026 at Gateway Funeral Home from 11:00am until time of service beginning 1:00pm. Pastor Gregory Butler will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.