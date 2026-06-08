Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Invites Families to Celebrate Dads and Donuts

Clarksville, TN — The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library invites families to celebrate the important father figures in their lives at a special “Dads and Donuts” event on Saturday, June 20th, 2026, beginning at 10:00am.

This family-friendly morning is dedicated to dads and all father figures, offering a chance to spend quality time together in a welcoming and relaxed environment. The event will begin with a joyful story time featuring books that celebrate dads and the significant roles they play in children’s lives.

Following story time, children will have the opportunity to create a special keepsake to take home as a reminder of the day.

As no celebration would be complete without a sweet treat, attendees can enjoy complimentary donuts and coffee while connecting and making memories together.

Families are encouraged to attend and celebrate the special bonds that make fatherhood so meaningful.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is located at 350 Pageant Lane, #501, Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information, please contact the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library or visit their website.