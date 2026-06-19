APSU Student Ivan Lopez Heads to South Korea for Year Abroad After Receiving Prestigious Gilman Scholarship

Clarksville, TN – When Ivan Lopez started his freshman year at Austin Peay State University (APSU) in Fall 2024, he knew he wanted to study abroad. What he didn’t know was that within a year, he’d be living in South Korea, traveling across seven Asian countries, and mentoring Korean students considering their own international experiences.

Lopez, a radiologic technology major from Kentucky, spent the 2025-26 academic year at Kyungpook National University in Daegu, South Korea, funded by a prestigious Gilman Scholarship. His year abroad became a journey of cultural immersion, friendship, and discovery beyond the classroom.

“I immediately knew I wanted to study abroad when I got to Austin Peay State University,” Lopez said. “I was exposed to international students here and I became close to them—students from Japan, South Korea, Spain. I was like, ‘Wow, it seems like they’re having fun too.'”

Planning a Year Away

Lopez began planning his study abroad experience two months into his freshman year, contacting Austin Peay’s international programs office in October 2024. The Gilman Scholarship application took four months of preparation, requiring three essays demonstrating his commitment to cultural exchange and plans for sharing the experience with others.

“I would draft the essays, then have my professors read them, go to the APSU Writing Center, and work with friends who were English majors and graduate students,” Lopez said. “I would edit and redraft them over and over again.”

Winter Parker, a peer tutor with the writing center, and Dr. Lori Burdette, an adjunct professor in the APSU Department of Languages and Literature, played key roles in helping Lopez refine his application essays, particularly with grammar and sentence structure.

The planning extended beyond essays and applications. Lopez learned to read, write, and converse in Korean, preparing for a journey few are able to experience.

That investment paid off. Lopez received the Gilman Scholarship and additional funding from South Korean sources that covered his dormitory costs, making his year-long adventure financially manageable.

Immersion and Discovery

At Kyungpook National University, Lopez took general education courses—public speaking, English, history, and humanities—while completing online physics courses through Austin Peay. But his real education happened outside the classroom.

“The culture there is one of education and respect,” Lopez said. “When you go out on a subway or train, people are quiet. They value respecting others. Even in Seoul, the capital and a big city, everyone still follows the rules and cleans up after themselves.”

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Adventures Across Asia

One rainy day stood out in Lopez’s memory. When he was caught without an umbrella, an elderly man in his 70s approached and, despite the language barrier, shared his umbrella and walked Lopez back to15-minute journey simply to help a foreign student stay dry.way they respect their elders was impressive,” Lopez said. “Depending on age, they use different tones, phrases, and bow to show respect. It was amazing to

Lopez’s study abroad experience extended far beyond South Korea. Through friendships with international students, he traveled extensively across Asia, visiting the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, and Japan.

“I met wonderful friends from around the world,” he said. “I have friends in Japan, so I flew over and visited them. And the people I met at the university, we clicked just like that, and we traveled around Asia together.”

These travels weren’t just tourist adventures. They became opportunities for deeper cultural understanding and personal growth that Lopez credits with broadening his worldview.

Giving Back Through Mentorship

Perhaps most meaningfully, Lopez participated in a mentorship program at Kyungpook National University, working with Korean students who were considering studying abroad themselves.

Lopez also joined the university’s soccer club, playing every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and participated in table tennis club activities, which helped him build friendships and integrate into campus life.

Breaking Down Barriers

Lopez hopes his experience will inspire other students to pursue similar opportunities, especially those hesitant about the cost or challenges of studying abroad.

“Some people think it’s expensive, or they’re scared they’re not going to make any friends,” he said. “But there are scholarships out there that help you [financially]. There are people willing to help you have a chance to go study abroad.”

Later, he learned that South Korea actively encourages international students through government allowances of up to $600.00 per month.

“The government wants more people to be there,” he explained.

For students considering a similar journey, Lopez offers practical advice: skip the university meal plan and explore local restaurants for better food at reasonable prices—about $8.00 for a good meal.

Most importantly, he emphasizes the importance of being open to new experiences and connections.

“If you’re nervous about going to study abroad, everyone else feels nervous too,” he said. “There are different people coming from different countries and they all feel that way. You’ve just got to immerse yourself, go to the clubs, participate, and be willing to meet new people.”

Looking Forward

Now back at Austin Peay and preparing for his junior year in the radiologic technology program, Lopez carries memories of his year abroad and a transformed perspective on the world and his place in it. For Lopez, embracing the unknown led to a year he will always remember.

About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM

The Austin Peay State University College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) provides studies for students in the areas of agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences, and physics.

Its outstanding, discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions at all levels of research, industry, education, medicine, and government.