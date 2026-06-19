Maggie McClendon Named Miss Clarksville 2026 During Prestigious City Pageant

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena was the site of this year’s Miss Clarksville and Miss Clarksville Teen competition, which drew hundreds of family members and friends who eagerly watched as dozens of contestants competed for various titles and a chance to represent the city of Clarksville.

Wendy Thiery and Liz Burkes of Crowning Touch Productions are the organizers of the pageant. They describe it as a, “prestigious event that celebrates beauty, talent, and academic excellence.” Montgomery Mayor Wes Golden, whose daughter Mia won the title of Miss Clarksville Princess 2025, expressed, in the program, his gratitude to all the organizers, volunteers, and sponsors who make the event possible. He also had encouraging words for the contestants.

The evening featured celebrity hosts – Hannah Byrom and Hayley Wielgus, as well as a panel of esteemed judges. Current title-holders, including KaNiva Williamson -Miss Clarksville 2025, and Katie French – Miss Clarksville Teen 2025, spent lots of time on stage working with this year’s contestants throughout the program.

Miss Clarksville Teen 2026 is Lilly Jackson, and First Runner-Up is Georgia Bass. Miss Clarksville 2026 is Maggie McClendon, and First Runner-Up is Rylei Johnson. Additional 2026 title winners include Aria Miller – Miss Clarksville Sweetheart, Ella Bixby – Miss Clarksville Princess, and Dallas Cox – Miss Junior Miss.

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