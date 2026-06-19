Nashville Sounds Fall 7-3 to Memphis Redbirds, Slip Three Games Back in First-Half Race

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds dropped Thursday’s game 7-3 at AutoZone Park. Ethan Murray provided all three Sounds runs with his third home run of the season but a four-run first was too much to overcome for Nashville who now sit three-games back entering the final three games of the first half.

Gerson Garabito got the start on the mound for Nashville. The right-hander surrendered two singles that allowed the first run of the night to score for Memphis ahead of a hit by pitch. Bligh Madris put Memphis up 4-0 with a three-run home run. Greg Jones was the first Nashville player to reach base with a two-out single in the top of the second.

The first Memphis error allowed Brock Wilken to reach and sent Murray to the plate. He jumped on the first pitch of his at-bat to bring Nashville within a run; the closest the Sounds would get.

Garabito worked a scoreless second with two strikeouts in his final full inning of work. Following a leadoff walk in the bottom of the third, Lyon Richardson relieved Garabito and worked a double play and a ground out to get out of the inning. Richardson stranded the bases loaded in the fourth after a leadoff single and two-out walk and hit batter.

Memphis hit their second home run of the night with a solo shot by Joshua Baez in the bottom of the fifth. Two walks and another hit batter by Richardson once again loaded the baes. A RBI single pushed the deficit to six with Greg Jones throwing out a runner at the plate to keep it 6-3.

Memphis hit their third home run of the night with a one-out solo home run off Will Childers in the bottom of the sixth. The right-hander worked a scoreless seventh despite a two-out double.

Eduardo Garcia recorded a multi-hit game for Nashville with a pair of singles. His second hit of the game was Nashville’s final hit when he singled in the top of the seventh. The final seven Sounds batters were retired as Nashville went scoreless over the last seven innings.

The Sounds and Redbirds continue their series on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. RHP Garrett Stallings (3-2, 3.59 ERA) will get the start on the mound with Nashville needing to win each of the last three to keep any playoff hopes alive.