Montgomery County’s Jennifer Hood Installed as President of National Public Risk Management Association (PRIMA)

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government proudly announces that Safety & Risk Director Jennifer Hood was officially installed as President of the Public Risk Management Association (PRIMA) during the organization’s Annual Conference held June 10th, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

PRIMA is the nation’s largest and premier association dedicated to advancing public sector risk management, serving thousands of risk management, insurance, and safety professionals across the United States. As President, Hood will provide leadership and strategic direction for the organization while representing public risk management professionals nationwide.

Hood has served Montgomery County Government for 17 years as Safety & Risk Director, overseeing the County’s safety program, general liability insurance program, and employee injury management initiatives. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her commitment to protecting employees, reducing organizational risk, and promoting a culture of workplace safety and accountability.

“Being sworn in as PRIMA President is one of the greatest honors of my professional career,” said Hood. “Public service is about making a positive difference in the lives of others. I am grateful to Montgomery County Government, Mayor Wes Golden, my colleagues, and my family for their support throughout this journey. I look forward to serving our profession and helping public entities across the country build safer workplaces, stronger organizations, and more resilient communities.”

Hood has been an active member of PRIMA for many years, serving on committees and the Board of Directors, and most recently as President-Elect. She is also a past President of Tennessee PRIMA and was named the Tennessee PRIMA Risk Manager of the Year in 2021.

“Congratulations to Jennifer Hood on her election as President of PRIMA. Her dedication to public service is evident every day through her leadership as Montgomery County’s Safety & Risk Director. We are proud to see her take on this important national leadership role,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

For more about the Montgomery County Safety and Risk Management Department, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/risk-management