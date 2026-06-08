Montgomery County Parks and Recreation ‘s Spring Break Bash Draws Big Turnout with Inflatables, Food Trucks, and Family Fun

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation invited local families to “Soak up the last day of your Spring Break Stay-Cation at our free Spring Break Bash at Downtown Commons.”

The final event of Parks and Recreation’s 2026 Spring Break series featured inflatables, food trucks, yard games, and more.

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation event specialist Rachel Carpenter said, “We’ve done this before, but this year we were really blessed with some beautiful weather. This is the last event in our Spring Break series. This week we had a library event on Wednesday. We had Hooked on Science with Mr. Jason Lindsey. And, this is just a big, fun, free party for everyone.

“We have food trucks – Donut NV selling freshly made little mini donuts and drinks, and Windy City Vibes selling Chicago-style hot dogs and inflatables. You can’t beat it. We also encourage folks to check out the local downtown businesses.”

Turnout exceeded expectations. ArtLink was also there, providing arts and crafts projects for the kids.

“It’s just a great way to bring the community together and celebrate the end of spring break,” Carpenter said.

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