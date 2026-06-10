Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program Welcomes Organizations for 2026 Recertification

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program (CMCGCP) welcomed community organizations to its first recertification class of 2026 on May 28, reaffirming a shared commitment to environmental stewardship, operational efficiency, and community sustainability.

The Green Certification Program is made possible through the leadership and support of Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Bi-County Solid Waste Management, whose commitment to enhancing quality of life helps local organizations reduce waste, conserve resources, and strengthen environmental practices.

Current organizations participating in the recertification process include:

Amare Montessori

Altra Credit Union

Clarksville Department of Electricity

Clarksville Athletic Club

Clarksville Area YMCA

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

Customs House Museum

Habitat for Humanity

Immaculate Conception School

Jenkins & Wynne

Mainstream Heating & Cooling

Nashville State Community College

Premier Medical Group

Waterdogs Scuba & Safety, LLC

Each participating organization previously earned CMCGCP Certification and is now working toward recertification by submitting a renewed commitment statement, sharing facility data, and documenting sustainable practices implemented within their organizations.

“The Green Certification Program is about recognizing organizations that are making a meaningful difference while helping them discover new opportunities to save resources and reduce costs,” said Michelle Newell, CMCGCP Manager. “I am excited to work alongside these organizations, learn from their successes, connect them with one another, and celebrate the positive impact they are making throughout our community.”

The recertification class featured presentations from Mary Anderson, Bi-County Assistant Director of Administration and Education; Eric Sims, CMCSS Energy Services Manager; Levon Gibson, CDE Energy Solutions Specialist, and Matthew Galibert, Regional Planning Commission Planner, who shared expertise and resources designed to help organizations strengthen their sustainability efforts and continue building on previous achievements.

The next Green Certification Recertification Class will be held on August 26, 2026. Organizations interested in becoming newly certified or renewing an existing certification are encouraged to participate. For more information, contact Michelle Newell at manewell@montgomerytn.gov or 931.245.1867.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program

The CMCGCP recognizes businesses, nonprofits, schools, and government entities that demonstrate a commitment to environmental stewardship through sustainable practices, resource conservation, waste reduction, and community leadership.

The Program encourages organizations to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and contribute to a healthier, more sustainable Montgomery County.