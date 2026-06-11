Clarksville Obituary: Sally Minniehan Goostree

Clarksville, TN – Sally Minniehan Goostree, 68, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 6th, 2026, after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Steve Goostree; daughters Mattie Goostree and Mary Glenn (Casey) Hardison, granddaughter, Aubrey Hardison; sisters, Jane VanKirk and Patty(Tommy) Newman; nieces Jennifer (Thomas) Shelton, Kristin (Blane) Harris, Kelsey (Richard) Palmer, Allison (Aaron) Lagrone, and Katie (Brennan) Thacker; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Sally was born on March 6th, 1958, in Clarksville, TN to the late William Minniehan and Patsy McCorkle Minniehan. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1976 where she proudly participated in cheerleading and concert choir. Sally later attended Belmont University in Nashville, TN to study business. She worked as a legal secretary and office manager for ten years at Glasgow & Veazey Law Firm.

However, Sally’s greatest joy and accomplishment came from her role as a devoted stay-at-home mother to her two daughters. Sally also had a love for the community of Nolensville, TN where she and Steve established roots and raised their family. She found joy in building long-term friendships and serving in her local community.

She served as PTO president, Sunday school teacher and volunteered in many roles for the Nolensville Rec sports programs. Sally was known for her warmth, humor, and hospitality towards anyone who stepped foot in her home.

Those who have visited her over the years will recall that she always made sure whoever came was met with a full plate, a shoulder to lean on, or a listening ear.

Sally’s other passions included horseback riding, gardening, cooking, caring for animals and decorating her home, especially for the holidays.

Visitation for Sally will be held on June 14th, 2026, from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at the home of Patty Minniehan Newman and Tommy Newman, located at 402 Oakvale Drive, Brentwood, TN.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, a private funeral service will be conducted at a later date.