Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 11th–15th 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of intense summer heat, brief relief, and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms as the region moves through the upcoming weekend and into next week. Temperatures will soar into the 90s before a cold front brings cooler conditions and a renewed opportunity for rainfall.

Sunny skies will dominate the area on Thursday as temperatures climb to around 93 degrees. Combined with high humidity, heat index values could reach as high as 102 degrees, making it feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature. Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph, will provide only limited relief from the heat.

Cloud cover will gradually increase Thursday night, bringing a warm and muggy evening with temperatures falling to around 75 degrees. While most locations will remain dry, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms may develop toward daybreak Friday.

A weak front will move through the region on Friday, bringing a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early morning hours. Conditions are expected to improve quickly as the day progresses, with clouds giving way to sunshine and temperatures topping out near 85 degrees. A northwest breeze will help usher in slightly less humid air.

Clear skies and cooler temperatures will make for a comfortable Friday night across Clarksville and Montgomery County. Overnight lows will drop to around 63 degrees, and patchy fog may develop in low-lying areas before sunrise.

Morning fog could linger briefly on Saturday before sunshine returns for most of the day. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s, reaching near 88 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light, creating ideal conditions for outdoor activities.

Weather conditions will begin to change Saturday night as moisture returns to the area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase after midnight, with rain becoming likely during the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain mild, holding near 70 degrees.

Clouds and rain chances will continue Sunday as a more active weather pattern settles over Middle Tennessee. Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout much of the day, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s before cooler air begins filtering into the region. Rain chances stand at 70 percent.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may linger Sunday night as the system slowly moves eastward. Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 67 degrees are expected across the area.

The unsettled pattern is forecast to continue Monday, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny skies will help temperatures reach around 80 degrees, noticeably cooler than the heat experienced earlier in the week.

Additional showers and thunderstorms remain possible Monday night as clouds persist over the region. Overnight temperatures will cool to around 62 degrees, providing one of the coolest nights in recent days.

Looking ahead, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should prepare for a wide range of weather conditions over the next several days. Summer heat and dangerous heat index values will be the primary concern through Thursday before a more active storm pattern arrives for the weekend. Those planning outdoor activities should stay hydrated during the hottest periods and remain weather aware as thunderstorms become more likely beginning Saturday night and continuing into early next week.