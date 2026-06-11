Clarksville Police Respond to Injury Crash at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Eva Drive

Clarksville, TN – Officers with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving injuries at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Eva Drive.

The collision was reported around 5:20pm and has resulted in significant traffic delays in the area. At this time, one southbound lane and two northbound lanes remain open as emergency personnel work the scene.

Drivers traveling through the corridor should expect congestion and consider using alternate routes to avoid delays.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries have not yet been released. Additional details will be provided by the Clarksville Police Department as they become available.