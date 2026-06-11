Clarksville Obituary: Barbara Jean Gehlert

Clarksville, TN – Barbara Jean Gehlert, 71, of Paris, TN passed away June 10th, 2026. She was born on July 1st, 1954 in Belgrade, MN to Clifford and Agnus Gehlert who have preceded her death.

Barbara was a devoted member of Christ Lutheran and was strong in her faith throughout her life. She is a veteran of the United States Army where she served as a nurse. In her younger years, Barbara enjoyed working in her yard and spending time baking.

Barbara is survived by her son, Shawn (Trena) Wolfer, grandchildren, Skyler (Chastin Ballard) Wolfer, Emily Wolfer, and Michael Watts, great- grandchildren, Waylon Wolfer and Nova Watts, and siblings, Wanda Gehlert, Joann Prince, Brenda Newby, Chuck Gehlert, and Sandra (Stephen) Gibson.

No services are planned at this time.

Please visit Barbara’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.