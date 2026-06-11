Clarksville Obituary: Barbara Jean Gehlert

Clarksville, TN – Barbara Jean Gehlert, 71, of Paris, TN passed away June 10th, 2026. She was born on July 1st, 1954 in Belgrade, MN to Clifford and Agnus Gehlert who have preceded her death.
Barbara was a devoted member of Christ Lutheran and was strong in her faith throughout her life. She is a veteran of the United States Army where she served as a nurse. In her younger years, Barbara enjoyed working in her yard and spending time baking.
Barbara is survived by her son, Shawn (Trena) Wolfer, grandchildren, Skyler (Chastin Ballard) Wolfer, Emily Wolfer, and Michael Watts, great- grandchildren, Waylon Wolfer and Nova Watts, and siblings, Wanda Gehlert, Joann Prince, Brenda Newby, Chuck Gehlert, and Sandra (Stephen) Gibson.
No services are planned at this time.
Please visit Barbara’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com