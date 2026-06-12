Clarksville Obituary: Robert Lee Catlett

Clarksville, TN – Robert Lee Catlett, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and faithful servant of God, passed away peacefully on June 5th, 2026, at the age of 79.

Born on August 29th, 1946, Robert lived a life marked by kindness, integrity, and unwavering devotion to his family and faith. He was a man whose quiet strength and generous spirit touched the lives of all who knew him. Whether offering a helping hand, sharing words of wisdom, or simply providing a comforting presence, Robert made a lasting impact on those around him.

Throughout his life, he treasured the relationships he built with family and friends. His greatest joy came from spending time with loved ones, celebrating life’s milestones, and creating memories that will be cherished for generations. Robert’s warm smile, gentle nature, and steadfast character will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

His faith served as a guiding light throughout his life, and he remained dedicated to living with compassion, humility, and grace. Robert’s legacy is one of love, service, and devotion—qualities that will continue to inspire those he leaves behind.

Though his earthly journey has ended, the lessons he taught, the love he shared, and the memories he created will live on in the hearts of his family and friends forever.

Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and celebration of Robert’s life on Friday, June 27th, 2026, at Old Hickory Church of Christ, 1001 Hadley Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37138. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm until 4:00pm, with the funeral service beginning at 4:00pm.

As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life well-lived and a man who made the world a better place through his love, faith, and compassion.

Robert Lee Catlett will be deeply missed and forever remembered.