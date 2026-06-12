Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Vista Lane Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Monday, June 15th, 2026, at 8:00am on a section of Vista Lane from 1604 Vista Lane to Heitts Lane for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.