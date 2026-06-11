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Clarksville Obituary: Marvin Douglas Roberts

June 20th, 1958 – June 4th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Marvin Douglas Roberts
Marvin Douglas Roberts

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Marvin Douglas Roberts, a talented and dedicated professional car and motorcycle painter, passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2026. Born on June 20th, 1958, in Clarksville, Tennessee, Marvin spent his life immersed in the world of wheels and paint, skillfully bringing life and vibrancy to any vehicle he touched. His artistry extended beyond mere craftsmanship; it was a passion that defined his career and soul.

Marvin had an unmatched devotion to his family and friends—a man who loved his children dearly and cherished those close to him. His profound affection for all cars was more than a pastime; it was a lifelong love that inspired his work and endeared him to many. Those who knew him best will remember his warmth, generosity, and unwavering loyalty.

He leaves behind his beloved daughter, Marlana Roberts, and two devoted sons, Brad Roberts, who shares his life with Naomi Green, and Coy Denton. His loving sister Ann Crouch and her husband Charlie also survive him, holding dear the bonds they shared. Though his parents, Jack Roberts and Betty Ruth Sims Roberts, have preceded him in death, their legacy lives on through Marvin’s own remarkable life.

Marvin’s spirit is now at peace, reunited in heaven with his best friend Chico Zimmerman and his cherished dog Choco—a testament to the deep and abiding connections that marked his journey on earth.

Marvin Douglas Roberts will be remembered not only for his exceptional skill and passion for his craft but also for the loving father, brother, and friend he was. His memory will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who knew him.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
 

About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than  30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!

 We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.

We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.

For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com

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