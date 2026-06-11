Clarksville’s Art in Bloom Returns with Stunning Floral Designs and Local Artwork at Customs House Museum

Art in Bloom Photos Courtesy of the Customs House Museum, D.C. Thomas

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Customs House Museum & Cultural Center recently hosted its 2nd Annual Art in Bloom, a very creative event that pairs designs by local floral designers with the works of local artists,

Allison Clouser, President of the Museum Guild said, “We do Art in Bloom, and then Flying High in August. Art in Bloom was very successful again this year. It was a sold-out event, and it was stunning. How those floral designers can look at an image and then create the accompanying arrangements – it’s just amazing.”

There were ten floral design entries this year, plus a few extras. The event also featured 14 small original pieces of art by local artists. Elke at Golden Eagle jewelry supplied the Guild with some door prizes, and then the organizers held a Bourbon Pull.

“The Bourbon Pull is something that we did last year as well,” Clouser said. “That’s always a popular activity. I wouldn’t change a thing about the evening. It was perfect. The weather was great. We moved it from January last year to March this year and that worked out very well. It could not have been better. Margaret Patch Ward and LaRae Davenport coordinated the show, and did an excellent job as Co-Chairs of this year’s event.”

Floral designers who participated in this year’s Art in Bloom were: The Vintage Dahlia (Jana Slagle), Snapdragon Wagon (Jen Proctor), Sango Florist (Justin Grant), Hello Buttercup Flowers (Kim Quesenberry), Helen Morris, Audra Langley, Ruffled Willow (Danielle Renshaw), The Bloom Project (Kelly Smart & Jenny Drane), Helen Allen, and Marydith Young.

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