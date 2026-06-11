Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Vista Lane Water Outage for Water Main Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage for Friday, June 12th, 2026, at 8:00am on a section of Vista Lane from 1641 Vista Lane to Heitts Lane for water main maintenance.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 11:00am.