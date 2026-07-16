Clarksville Continues to Have the Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee, AAA Reports

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across the state reversed course and moved more expensive over the last week. Tennessee gas prices rose 13 cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.49, which is 14 cents less expensive than one month ago but 69 cents more expensive than one year ago.

“Crude oil prices are facing renewed upward pressure after tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated recently,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Given the shift in crude oil prices, it’s likely we’ll continue to see gas price fluctuations across the state again this week.”

National Gas Prices

Gas prices are going up again, as the future of the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran remains uncertain. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline went up 8 cents last week to $3.87 after steadily dropping since late May.

Crude oil prices are currently in the $70.00 per barrel range but could rise if volatility lingers along the Strait of Hormuz. Prices are still lower than they were in the spring when the national average peaked at $4.56 on May 21st.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 9.13 million b/d to 8.84 million b/d. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 214 million barrels to 212.1 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.7 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $3.08 to settle at $73.52 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 3 million barrels from the previous week. At 411.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($3.55), Jackson ($3.53), Cleveland ($3.51)

Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($3.39), Morristown ($3.43), Knoxville ($3.44)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.490 $3.498 $3.367 $3.638 $2.800 Chattanooga $3.449 $3.476 $3.296 $3.361 $2.757 Knoxville $3.442 $3.458 $3.269 $3.635 $2.758 Memphis $3.501 $3.504 $3.500 $3.770 $2.834 Nashville $3.552 $3.554 $3.380 $3.656 $2.844 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily atwww.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.